Alberto Santos Armas
Dr. Alberto Santos Armas, 89, of Barrington, died peacefully at home, September 12, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Nancy (Cook); loving father of Andrew (Eileen) Armas, Amy (Michael) Wlodek, Mary (Matthew) Quillin, Christopher (Jennie) Armas, and Annie (Kevin) Pakkala; adoring grandfather of Thomas, Allison, Cosette, Alec, Michael, Cole, Ethan, Corinne, Logan, Isabel, and Owen; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angel and Adelaida de Armas, Sagua La Grande, Cuba; brothers, Angel, Armando (Lachi), Alejandro (Pepe); and sister, Adelaida (Nena). Services were held privately for family. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future for friends and family. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. To read the full obituary and to leave an online condolence message for the family, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
