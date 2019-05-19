Dr. Alberto Silva passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. A beloved figure in the medical community of Chicago, and a loving father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed. Dr. Silva was born in Mexico City on June 4, 1933, the son of Maria De Jesus Ronquillo Ramirez and Alejandro Silva Fernández. He received his medical degree in 1956 from the Universidad Autónoma De México. In 1955, he moved to the United States where he would go on to practice as a skilled surgeon, obstetrician, and gynecologist for 58 years. In 1968, Dr. Silva served as a doctor in the U.S. Navy. He operated 26th Street Medical Service, a clinic in the Little Village Neighborhood of Chicago for over 45 years with his longtime partner the late Dr. Mario Simeran. Dr. Silva was also an attending physician at several Chicago hospitals, including St. Anthony's, Augustana, Sacred Heart, and St. Joseph's, where he was on staff for 25 years. Dr. Silva raised four children in Chicago, Veronica and Rebecca, daughters of his former wife Rosemary, and Alejandro and Bianca, children of his late wife Madeline. Dr. Silva was an avid traveler, visiting over 35 countries throughout his life, and often spending time visiting family in Mexico. A devoted father and friend, with a love for adventure, he is survived by his children Veronica, Rebecca, Alejandro and Bianca, grandson Kaiam and his sisters Patricia and Maria. There will be a memorial ceremony held in July at his home in Chicago. For more details please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to support cancer care at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital, Chicago, with checks written and mailed to Presence Health Foundation, 200 South Wacker Dr., 11th floor Chicago, IL 60606. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary