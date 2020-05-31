(nee Romba). Age 94. Beloved wife of the late John DerKacy. Loving mother of John (Caroll), Jack (Sharon), and James (Linda) DerKacy. Cherished grandmother of Christine DerKacy, Kelly DerKacy Rekosh, Jaclyn, Sarah, Carol, Brandy, James, Rachel, and Matthew DerKacy. Proud great-grandmother of Jeremy, Julia, and Shane. Kind daughter of the late Frank and Anna (nee Gorski) Romba of Knowlton, Wisconsin and Pullman. Dear sister of the late Alois Romba, Agnes (the late Chester) Pisarski, Adeline (the late Bruno) Karabin, Adolph (the late Jenny), Albin (the late Anne) Romba, Annie (the late Walter) Maston, and Alex (Jean) Romba. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of the St. Michael Church Resurrection Choir. Services and Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Albina's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.