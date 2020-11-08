Alden James Smith, age 80, died peacefully at his home in Valparaiso, Indiana surrounded by his family on November 5, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran, 12th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Dear son of the late Eleanor and Harold Smith. Beloved husband of Martha nee Spivak. Loving father of Deborah Smith Havighorst (Peter), Mark James Smith (Rachel) and Karen Irene Smith (Michael Dickover). Cherished grandfather of Andrew (Brooke), Katherine, Michael, Alex, Eleanor, and his equally loved bonus grandchildren Ethan, Aidan, Evan, and Logan. Great-grandchildren Avah, River and Oliver. Loved, valued, and trusted brothers and business partners Robert (Susan) Smith, and Richard (Suzanne) Smith, as well as brothers-and-sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Co-Owner with his brothers of Alden Manufacturing Company in Chicago until 2005. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16 at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home from 2 pm until 5 pm Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alden J. Smith Welding Scholarship Fund at Prairie State College. For full obituary and register book contact 708-798-5300 or tews-ryanfh.com
.