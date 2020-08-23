Aldo Fosco "Dods" Marchetti, Sr. age 89, of Mundelein, formerly of Skokie, died August 20, 2020. He was born May 11, 1931. He is preceded in death by his father, Edoardo, and mother, Ada Pucci and stepfather, Frank Pucci. Aldo leaves behind his devoted wife of seventy years, Geraldine, nee Vonesh; his loving children, Sharon (the late Robert) Specht, Kenneth, Dennis (Nadia) and Aldo Jr. He is the dear Nonno of fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Aldo graduated from Harrison High School in 1949. In 1966 he started Ol Marc Packaging Company, providing contract packaging for many companies including Wyler's Lemonade, Orville Redenbacher, General Foods, and Pillsbury, just to name a few. In 1967 Saul Weiner became Aldo's partner in Ol Marc. It grew and expanded over the years. They also became involved in other businesses. They were very close friends as well as business partners until Saul's death. For some years Aldo was involved in the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. Aldo lived life with passion and gusto. He was truly a unique individual. Once you met Aldo, he often became a friend of yours for life. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and golfing. He had a very generous nature and shared many of these experiences with his family and friends. Many good memories were made in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin and Marco Island, Florida. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Aldo's life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to CIACO, 3800 Division St., Stone Park, IL, 60165, a charitable organization providing scholarships, help to veterans and those in need, would be appreciated. Funeral info.: 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
