1/
Aldo Fosco Marchetti
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aldo Fosco "Dods" Marchetti, Sr. age 89, of Mundelein, formerly of Skokie, died August 20, 2020. He was born May 11, 1931. He is preceded in death by his father, Edoardo, and mother, Ada Pucci and stepfather, Frank Pucci. Aldo leaves behind his devoted wife of seventy years, Geraldine, nee Vonesh; his loving children, Sharon (the late Robert) Specht, Kenneth, Dennis (Nadia) and Aldo Jr. He is the dear Nonno of fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Aldo graduated from Harrison High School in 1949. In 1966 he started Ol Marc Packaging Company, providing contract packaging for many companies including Wyler's Lemonade, Orville Redenbacher, General Foods, and Pillsbury, just to name a few. In 1967 Saul Weiner became Aldo's partner in Ol Marc. It grew and expanded over the years. They also became involved in other businesses. They were very close friends as well as business partners until Saul's death. For some years Aldo was involved in the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. Aldo lived life with passion and gusto. He was truly a unique individual. Once you met Aldo, he often became a friend of yours for life. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and golfing. He had a very generous nature and shared many of these experiences with his family and friends. Many good memories were made in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin and Marco Island, Florida. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Aldo's life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to CIACO, 3800 Division St., Stone Park, IL, 60165, a charitable organization providing scholarships, help to veterans and those in need, would be appreciated. Funeral info.: 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to the Marchetti family. Working for Olmarc Packaging for 30 years, I have years of memories and friendships. Also was a wonderful person, may he Rest In Peace.
Tybee Fishman Chaplik
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved