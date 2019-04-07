Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aldo Giannini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aldo Giannini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aldo Giannini Obituary
Aldo Giannini, November 27, 1923-March 25,2019 World War II Marine veteran Beloved husband of the late Evelyn, loving father of Michael (Marian) & John. Grandfather to Amy (Jason). Uncle of Diane, (the late) Debra, Pam (John), (the late) Chris, Mike, Jan, Rusty. Services at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchoff Rd., Arlington Hts. IL April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Simon's Memorial Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.