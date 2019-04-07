|
Aldo Giannini, November 27, 1923-March 25,2019 World War II Marine veteran Beloved husband of the late Evelyn, loving father of Michael (Marian) & John. Grandfather to Amy (Jason). Uncle of Diane, (the late) Debra, Pam (John), (the late) Chris, Mike, Jan, Rusty. Services at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchoff Rd., Arlington Hts. IL April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Simon's Memorial Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019