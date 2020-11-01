Dr. Aldo J. Crovetti, 90, raised in Highwood, Illinois, and a longtime resident of Lake Forest, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his home at Lake Forest Place in Lake Forest, Illinois, on October 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean, married for 61 years; his four children: Mary L. Crovetti (David J Avalos), Anna Marie Crovetti, Donna (Robert) Storm, and Alan Crovetti; his three grandchildren: Matthew (Morgan) Crovetti, Grant and Cara (Pederson); his two great-grandchildren Brynlie and Ryder Crovetti; his brother Eugene (Carol) Crovetti; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Aldo's greatest joy was his family. He was very spiritual, patient, kind, generous, and shared his vast wisdom with all. He was an avid reader, enjoyed sports - especially golf and baseball, storytelling, traveling, passionate about great wine and food, art and nature, music and gardening. A true Renaissance man and loyal friend. Aldo attended Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois, earning his B.S. degree in Chemistry, Math and Physics. He continued his studies in post graduate work completing both his M.S. and PhD degrees in Organic and Bio-Chemistry from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, earning membership in several Honor Societies. He then went on to serve as a specialist in the United States Army Chemical Corps for two years of active duty before pursuing his career, also serving an additional four years in the Army Reserves. Dr. Crovetti spent his professional career as an organic research chemist at Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, Illinois for 35 years, extensively published, earning a substantial number of U.S. patents, awards and achievements; most notably the Fredericka L. Stahl Award, David Clark Award, and the Abbott Research Award. He was proud to be accredited in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Technology, and Who's Who in Science and Engineering. He was recognized as a notable international speaker within his profession. In 2009, the "Dr. Aldo J. Crovetti Prize in Chemistry" was established at Lake Forest College. This prize acknowledges an outstanding graduating senior in the Chemistry Department selected by its faculty, which is presented at Senior Honors Convocation. Aldo was also a member of a variety of professional societies including the American Chemical Society, the American Horticultural Society, et.al. His volunteer work included being a member of the Alumni Board and a mentor for Lake Forest College. He was also a board member of the Highwood Historical Society. Aldo volunteered for the "Kids & Chemistry" program sponsored by the American Chemical Society. He enjoyed volunteering at the Chicago Botanic Gardens for over 20 years. In addition, he volunteered at the Botanical Gardens in Naples, Florida. A memorial service and celebration of Aldo's life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dr. Aldo J. Crovetti to: Lake Forest College Chemistry Department, Lake Forest, Illinois; or to the University of Illinois Chemistry Department at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com