Aldona Vaitkus, nee, Vencius. Oct. 27, 2019. Age 85 of Lemont, IL. Beloved wife of Vytas and loving mother to Thomas and Ruta, grandmother to Arion and Aila, and great grandmother to Ricky and Carson, sadly passed away at home on October 27 after a courageous and long battle with cancer. She was born in Kaunas, Lithuania and lived in the Chicagoland area. Aldona was an ever-shining, bright light whose uplifting attitude and boundless love for her family and compassion for friends will be greatly missed.
Visitation Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at the Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Mission, 14911 127th Street , Lemont, IL.
Interment at St. Casimir's Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Aldona'a name may be made to Children's Gate to Learning or the Lithuanian Foundation and will be deeply appreciated. Petkus & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019