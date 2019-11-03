Home

Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Mission
14911 127th Street
Lemont, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Mission
14911 127th Street
Lemont, IL
Aldona Vaitkus Obituary
Aldona Vaitkus, nee, Vencius. Oct. 27, 2019. Age 85 of Lemont, IL. Beloved wife of Vytas and loving mother to Thomas and Ruta, grandmother to Arion and Aila, and great grandmother to Ricky and Carson, sadly passed away at home on October 27 after a courageous and long battle with cancer. She was born in Kaunas, Lithuania and lived in the Chicagoland area. Aldona was an ever-shining, bright light whose uplifting attitude and boundless love for her family and compassion for friends will be greatly missed.

Visitation Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at the Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Mission, 14911 127th Street , Lemont, IL.

Interment at St. Casimir's Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Aldona'a name may be made to Children's Gate to Learning or the Lithuanian Foundation and will be deeply appreciated. Petkus & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
