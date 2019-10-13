Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dole Mansion
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alec Rexroat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alec John Rexroat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alec John Rexroat Obituary
Alec John Rexroat, age 73 of Harvard, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife Jeannie, his three daughters Michelle Skeffington, Jennifer Cianciarulo, Megan Hansen and his nine grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for Alec on November 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon with a reception to follow at The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alec's life. The Rexroat family requests donations be made in Al's honor to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alec's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now