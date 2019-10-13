|
|
Alec John Rexroat, age 73 of Harvard, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife Jeannie, his three daughters Michelle Skeffington, Jennifer Cianciarulo, Megan Hansen and his nine grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for Alec on November 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon with a reception to follow at The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alec's life. The Rexroat family requests donations be made in Al's honor to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019