|
|
Alejo Campos, age 91, of Chicago, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Lake in the Hills, IL. He was born in Ilocos Norte, the Philippines. Beloved husband of the late Toshiko (nee Tanaka) and loving father to Barbara Campos and Steven (Nina) Campos and the late Leonard Oliveira. Cherished grandfather to Sarah, Michael and Stephanie Campos. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Monday March 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, March 12 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1010 W. Webster Ave. Chicago, IL 60614. Interment: All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019