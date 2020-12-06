Alene R. Ackerman nee Lesniak, age 57, passed away on November 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Alene is survived by loving husband Mark, adoring daughter Natalie, devoted parents Tom and Rene Lesniak, loving in-laws Barbara and Kenneth Ackerman and sister in-law Michele Ackerman Reetz and Kurt Reetz. Alene is also survived by many relatives and friends, too numerous to mention. Alene was born and raised in Chicago, IL and graduated from Downers Grove South High School. Alene was a 1985 graduate of Knox College in Galesburg, IL and studied Economics. She continued her studies in Accounting post-graduation and obtained her CPA certification in 1993, believe it or not, while her daughter Natalie was still in diapers. Alene went on to work for her father's company, Woodfield Group, and eventually moved on to hold management positions at McDonald's Corporation in Oak Brook, IL.
Alene loved a good glass of wine, lived for big parties with family and friends and traveled the world. In fact, she is one of the few people who has camped on Antarctica. We remember Alene most for her dignity, class and grace, but even more so, for her sense of humor. We fondly remember her telling Natalie and her high school friends to, "Make good choices!" And then she would chuckle. All of us who loved her know that Alene always did the right thing. Please hug a family member today and tell them that you love them, because none of us knows how many days we have left on this earth. Alene's life was far too short, but she rocked it. We will remember Alene in a private service in the coming days. Our hope is to throw an enormous, "Celebration of Alene's Life" party in late May, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation in Alene's name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), 1301 22nd Street, #905, Oak Brook, IL 60523. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com