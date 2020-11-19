Alene R. Weber passed away on November 5, 2020 at the age of 93 of natural causes. Alene was born on July 28, 1927 in Stigler, Oklahoma, the daughter of Bill Taylor and Estelle (Morris) Taylor. She grew up in Barnsdall, Oklahoma and graduated from Barnsdall High School in 1945. Alene worked for the US Department of the Navy Bureau of Ships in Washington, D.C. during World War II where she met her first husband Robert Drexler, who was in the US Marine Corps at the time. Alene and Robert had five children. Alene was later married to Paul Weber from 1973 until his passing in 1990. Alene enjoyed working for Allied Van Lines Licensing Division from 1972 until her retirement in 1999. Alene was a long-time resident of Oak Brook, Illinois.



Alene is survived by her sister, Eunice Marie Frank; her children Theresa, Thomas, Timothy, Robert, Margaret, and Dorian; her grandchildren Annie, Mary, Dana, Elizabeth, Louis, Connor and Trevor; and her great-grandchildren Hayden and Amanda. She was predeceased by her brother Harley Eugene (Gene) Taylor.



Alene was a very social person; a reader, who loved music, the arts, and learning about other cultures. She loved being with her family and always enjoyed family get-togethers and visits. She will be greatly missed by us all.



There will be a family service for Alene in 2021 at the Ethel Reece Cemetery in Barnsdall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Osage County Health Department, 1115 E. 15th Street, Pawhuska, OK 74056 or to First Nations Development Institute, 2432 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Longmont, Colorado 80501.





