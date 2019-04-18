|
Alex C. Loukopoulos, 41, Cherished and devoted son of Christos and Dimitra (nee Altanopoulos) Loukopoulos; Loving brother of Stacey Loukopoulos; Dearest nephew, cousin, and friend to many here and Greece. Alex worked at Abbott Laboratory as a Scientific Medical Researcher. Visitation Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St., (3/4 mile West of Roselle/Bloomingdale Rd.) Roselle, IL. Family and friends will meet Friday morning at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 893 N. Church Rd. Elmhurst, IL. for 10:00 a.m. Funeral service. Interment will follow to Arlington Cemetery. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019