Alex Craig-Schnidt Poerio
Alex Craig Schmidt Poerio, age 27, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 Community Hospital in Munster. He was born on July 28, 1993, in Hazel Crest, IL. Alex graduated from Purdue University with his BS and MBA in Finance. Though his time here was short, he lived a very full life and provided his friends and family with a lifetime of memories. He loved his work and in his spare time enjoyed golf, skeet shooting, and being anywhere near water.

He is survived by his mother and father, Kelly and Craig and younger sister, Abby. He was the loving nephew of Janet (Reinke), Karen & John (Stalmack), Fred (Schmidt), Beth (Schmidt & Peter Frigo), Sue & George (Cook). He leaves behind his cousins, Valerie, Nick, Tony and Michael (Cepil) Kelly, Tom, Joshua, Jillian (Hosek), Dennis and Joanna (Stalmack) and Aaron (Schmidt). Along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. His fraternal grandmother, Eleanor (nee Malito) is heartbroken as he joins his maternal grandmother and grandfather, Beverly and Frederick Schmidt and fraternal grandfather Robert and uncle Bob and David (Schmidt).


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 30, 2020
Very sad to hear about Alex. He was a very nice gentleman, the baby of our MBA class. Had good memories with him especially on our study trip to Peru. Very humble. Left very early. May God bless his soul & give courage to his family and friends to bear this huge loss.
Fawad Ijaz
Classmate
October 30, 2020
My heart is broken for you all. So many good memories of the boys growing up. Love you you all
Mrs. Tyler&#8217;s Mom
Friend
October 30, 2020
It's a challenge to find the words to express the sadness and I shock of losing Alex. We were supposed to get together on the golf course before the season ended. He and I shared so many private talks and I was excited to continue building our friendship. He will be truly missed by his Purdue EMBA family.

To the family of Alex, I am so sorry for your loss. His smile, laugh and energy touched the lives of so many but you loved him most. You all are in my thoughts and prayers as you grieve his passing.
Tiffani English
Classmate
