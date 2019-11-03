|
Alex Csukor, of Mundelein, former long-time resident of Lisle, died October 26, 2019, at 90 years of age. He was the beloved husband of Rose Csukor, loving father of Judy (Lee) Levy and Karl Csukor; dear grandfather of Scott (Jessica) Levy and Blake (Audrey) Levy. He was retired for 25 years from the tool and die trade, as a mold finisher. Alex was born in Petrozsen, Romania to Hungarian parents, Jozsef Csukor and Anna Balazs, who preceded him in death, along with his four brothers and three sisters. There are no services or memorials.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019