Alex Devience, Jr., 81 of Park Ridge, was born November 18th, 1938 in Chicago to the late Alexander and Charlotte (nee Patelski) Devience and passed away June 13th, 2020. Alex was the beloved husband of Arlene D. (nee Nelson) for 59 years; loving father of Pepper; guardian of Mark Hageli; fond uncle to Linda, Terri, Diane, Patti, Jane, Charlie, Joseph, Alex, Rachel, Steven, and Karen. Interment will be at Town of Maine Cemetery. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.