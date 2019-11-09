Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Reposing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
8748 W. Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Borkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex E. Borkowski


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex E. Borkowski Obituary
Alex E. Borkowski, age 78, of Huntley former many year resident of Chicago. Former loyal and valued 38 year employee of The Chicago Tribune. Beloved husband for 52 years of Anna A. nee Kulakewycz. Loving father of Diane (William) Tanke and Lisa (Carlos) Flores. Proud and adoring grandpa of Samantha, Hanna, Michael, Jack and Taylor. Resting at Miller Funeral Home 504 W. Main St. (Rte. 72 3 blocks East of Route 31) in West Dundee on Sunday from 1:00 PM-6:00 P.M. Family and friends will meet for Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady Mother of the Church 8748 W. Lawrence Ave Chicago. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Chicago. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomdundee.com For info please call (847) 426-3436.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -