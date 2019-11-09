|
Alex E. Borkowski, age 78, of Huntley former many year resident of Chicago. Former loyal and valued 38 year employee of The Chicago Tribune. Beloved husband for 52 years of Anna A. nee Kulakewycz. Loving father of Diane (William) Tanke and Lisa (Carlos) Flores. Proud and adoring grandpa of Samantha, Hanna, Michael, Jack and Taylor.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 9, 2019