Alex Gamburg, 50, beloved husband of Ruthie nee Wolf for 20 years; loving father of Joshua, Jordan and Carlie; devoted son of Leonid and the late Mery Gamburg; brother of Sam Veksler; treasured son-in-law of Marcia and the late Jerry Wolf; dear brother-in-law of Lauren (Jeff) Kleinert; cherished uncle of Matthew Veksler and Sydney Katznelson; treasured friend to many. Chapel service, Thursday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bears Care, www.chicagobears.com/community/Bears-Care. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019