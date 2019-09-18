Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Alex Gamburg, 50, beloved husband of Ruthie nee Wolf for 20 years; loving father of Joshua, Jordan and Carlie; devoted son of Leonid and the late Mery Gamburg; brother of Sam Veksler; treasured son-in-law of Marcia and the late Jerry Wolf; dear brother-in-law of Lauren (Jeff) Kleinert; cherished uncle of Matthew Veksler and Sydney Katznelson; treasured friend to many. Chapel service, Thursday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bears Care, www.chicagobears.com/community/Bears-Care. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
