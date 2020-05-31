Alex Pinsky, age 92, beloved husband of Helen Pinsky (nee Weiss); loving father of Janet (Gadi) Cohen, Galit (David) Gottlieb, Milton (Elizabeth) Pinsky and Martin (Cindy) Pinsky; cherished grandpa of Sevonne Cohen, Anat (Mark) Brinkman, Maya (Eli) Sussman, Danielle and Rebecca Sassower, Matt, Emily, Claire, Sarah, Joe and Sam Pinsky: treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.