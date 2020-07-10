Alex Weber, age 93; U.S. Army Veteran WWII, Retired Lieutenant of the Niles and Glenview Fire Dept.; beloved husband for over 71 years of Marcia nee Rahling; loving father of Kurt, Gail (Michael) Biasiello, Lori (Tom) Vescio and the late Gary (Kathy); devoted grandfather of 7 and cherished great grandfather of 3; preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday July 11, 2020 from 9:00 AM until Time of Service 10:30 AM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
appreciated. For more info call 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com