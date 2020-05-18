Alexander A. Pechar, 83, U.S. Marine Veteran, of Chicago, at rest May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Loretta. Loving father of Mark (Elaina) Pechar, Robert J. Pechar, and Steven (Catherine) Pechar. Proud grandfather of Hannah Pechar and Brianna Pechar. Fond brother of Gloria (the late Norbert) Shaner. Many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alexander was an engineer for AT&T for over 25 years. Services and Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Disabled American Veterans 2122 W. Taylor St. Ste. 104, Chicago, IL 60612 or www.dav.org would be appreciated. Services entrusted to Ridge Funeral Home. (773) 586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 18, 2020.