Alexander A. Pechar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander A. Pechar, 83, U.S. Marine Veteran, of Chicago, at rest May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Loretta. Loving father of Mark (Elaina) Pechar, Robert J. Pechar, and Steven (Catherine) Pechar. Proud grandfather of Hannah Pechar and Brianna Pechar. Fond brother of Gloria (the late Norbert) Shaner. Many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alexander was an engineer for AT&T for over 25 years. Services and Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Disabled American Veterans 2122 W. Taylor St. Ste. 104, Chicago, IL 60612 or www.dav.org would be appreciated. Services entrusted to Ridge Funeral Home. (773) 586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 15, 2020
My heartfelt condolences. May the family find comfort in God who will listen to your prayers.
May 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved