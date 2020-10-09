My world is a better place because of Alex. Alex cared so much about each and every person in our MBA class and went out of his way to show it, regardless of seemingly superficial differences. Alex not only made it a priority to connect people and ideas - he thrived on it. I’ll never forget the night Alex, Ania, MY MOM, and I went to Second City. Alex acted like my Wisconsin mom was a celebrity, yelled “Linda!” On Wells St and hugged her. And I’m sure everyone who knew Alex has a cache of similar stories that they’ll always remember. Mr. and Mrs. Castellanos, Cat - I’m so sorry. Thank you for raising such a wonderful friend. Sooner than later, I hope the memory of Alex brings smiles and laughs rather than the tears and grief we’re all experiencing. Sending love to all.

Jillian Alder

Friend