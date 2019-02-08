|
Alexander E. Moreno Jr., age 69. U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. Beloved husband of Jacquelyn (nee Joniak) Faber. Loving father of Angela McMillan, Alexander E. III (Sandra) Moreno, Dawn Moreno, Alexis Moreno and Teresa Moreno. Dear grandfather of Billy, Annie and Joey. Dear brother of Mary (Eddie) Szafarczyk, Joseph Mario, George (Maggie) and Richard (Diane) Moreno. Dear son of the late Alejandro and the late Olivia (nee Vidales) Moreno.Life Member of the Rhine VFW Post #2729, St. Jane de Chantal HNS and Seniors, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus – Padre Pio Council.Funeral Monday, February 11, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel) to St. Jane de Chantal Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.Visitation Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019