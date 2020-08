Alex, age 93 of Chicago, Illinois passed away on July 4, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend of 66 years, Sheila. He is survived by his three children Benjamin, Peter and Sarah. He had a full life as a physicist, a world traveler, an accomplished amateur photographer and a lover of art and music. Any donations appreciated to the ACLU or the Little Red School House & Elisabeth Irwin High School.





