Alexander Lamberg

Alexander "Sandy" Lamberg, 87, longtime co-owner of Evanston Plumbing & Heating, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 surround by family at his retirement home outside Rapid River, MI. Born and raised on the Upper Peninsula, Sandy enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and served from 1952-54. Shortly after he married the former Marlene Artley of nearby Gladstone, MI, and over the next 66 years the couple raised 4 children – Lori, Brian, Julie, and Loran. They also relocated to Evanston, where Sandy learned the plumbing trade before starting his own company, which he ran from 1970 until retirement in 1996. Sandy was active with Evanston's American Legion Post 42 and later Rapid River Post 301. He was an avid golfer at Evanston's Canal Shores and later the Gladstone Golf Club. He loved the outdoors, nature, and animals – especially feeding the deer, wild turkey and songbirds of the U.P. Family meant everything and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Alex is survived by his wife Marlene; children Lori (Humberto) Garcia of Chicago, Brian (Anna) Lamberg of Evanston, Julie (Michael) Maki of Gwinn, MI, and Loran (Laura) Lamberg of Wells, MI; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother Edward Lamberg of Ensign, MI, sister Irene Pomeroy of Escanaba; and many nieces and nephews.



Family services were held Saturday June 13 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Gladstone with military honors by American Legion Post 301, to which memorials may be addressed at 10584 N. Main St, Rapid River, MI 49878.





