Alexander "Alex" M. Vercillo, age 80, passed away on September 6, 2020 following complications from various illnesses. Alex will be lovingly remembered by his partner of many years, Katharina Schmidt; Nephews, Daniel Vercillo and Michael Vercillo; Great Niece, Michelle Vercillo; Great Nephew, Vincent Vercillo and his sister-in-law, Kathleen Vercillo; He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmella and Alexander Vercillo, and his brother, Joseph Vercillo; Alex was retired from a long legal Career. He was a conscientious attorney and family advisor and will be greatly missed not only by his many friends, but by the legion of young people who he fostered, encouraged and helped with career and life choices; Funeral Saturday, September 12, 2020 from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago at 8:00 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Celestine Church at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers any donations made to your favorite charity
would be greatly appreciated. For info (773) 889-1700