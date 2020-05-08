Alexander Marzano "Al"; age 85, Army veteran ended his brave battle with cancer on May 3, 2020. Loving companion to Ellen Flanagan and devoted father to Jeff Marzano and Linda (John) Scally. Cherished Nonno of Connor, Brendan, Colleen and Meghan. Treasured brother of Angela (George) Butler and Letitia Marzano (Tim Glassford). Admired cousin, uncle and great uncle loved by many through the years. He is also survived by Annette (Marasa) Marzano mother of Jeff and Linda. Retired Chief Operating Engineer from the Chicago Water Department. We will remember his kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, humor and unwavering optimism. May his fishing and golf buddies honor him each season. A Memorial Service Mass at St. Monica Church and Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a date later in the year. Memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls at mercyhome.org or Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.