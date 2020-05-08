Alexander Marzano
1935 - 2020
Alexander Marzano "Al"; age 85, Army veteran ended his brave battle with cancer on May 3, 2020. Loving companion to Ellen Flanagan and devoted father to Jeff Marzano and Linda (John) Scally. Cherished Nonno of Connor, Brendan, Colleen and Meghan. Treasured brother of Angela (George) Butler and Letitia Marzano (Tim Glassford). Admired cousin, uncle and great uncle loved by many through the years. He is also survived by Annette (Marasa) Marzano mother of Jeff and Linda. Retired Chief Operating Engineer from the Chicago Water Department. We will remember his kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, humor and unwavering optimism. May his fishing and golf buddies honor him each season. A Memorial Service Mass at St. Monica Church and Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a date later in the year. Memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls at mercyhome.org or Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at

carcinoid.kindful.com are greatly appreciated.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Monica Church
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 8, 2020
We met Al a few years ago with the Crevitz fish outings. We have memories and pictures that will be eternal. Our deepest sympathies to the family.
John/Steve Georgad
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Jeff and Linda,
We are so very sorry for the loss of your father. May all the cherished memories of him give you peace, comfort and healing during this difficult time. We hold you both and your mom in our hearts and we send our condolences and love to you all.

With Love and Hugs,
Tony and Mary Grace DeRosa
Mary Grace DeRosa
Family
May 8, 2020
Linda, Jeff and Annette,
We are so very sorry for your loss! It is always so difficult to lose a loved one, but know that he is in a better place and at peace. It was wonderful to see him at Linda's wedding walking her down the isle...he was so proud!
We send our love, prayers and heartfelt sympathy to all of you.

With all our love,
Tony & Marguerite Collelo
Marguerite Collelo
Family
May 7, 2020
Great guy; he was my golfing partner in Chicago. We met when we were 15 years old and shared a lot of great memories over the years. i will really miss him. Im so very sorry to hear of his passing. I made a donation in his honor.
Jack Parisi
Friend
May 7, 2020
Jeff and Linda, you had such a great dad. Manny and I are so very sorry for your loss. Al always had a smile on his face and was just fun to be around. Lots of good memories from the Society meetings and family weddings. He will forever be in our hearts. Know how much we love you and will be holding you in our hearts. God bless and take good care.

With all our love,
Manny and Cathy Pendola
Cathy Pendola
Family
May 6, 2020
Jeff and Linda,
With such a heavy heart Im writing this. Thinking about you both every day.
Lynn & Erik Grove
Friend
May 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
