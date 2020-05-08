Jeff and Linda, you had such a great dad. Manny and I are so very sorry for your loss. Al always had a smile on his face and was just fun to be around. Lots of good memories from the Society meetings and family weddings. He will forever be in our hearts. Know how much we love you and will be holding you in our hearts. God bless and take good care.



With all our love,

Manny and Cathy Pendola

Cathy Pendola

Family