Alexander N. Gonzales
1938 - 2020
Alexander N. Gonzales, 82, of Schaumburg was born June 30, 1938, in Chicago to Alejandro and Julita (Nagar) Gonzales, and passed away on August 19, 2020. Alexander was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a founding member of the Filipino American Council of Chicago/Rizal Center. Alexander was the beloved husband of Nobuko (Uechi) Gonzales; loving father of Caroline Gonzales, Paula (Christian) Schmidling, Linda (Michael) Skurnak, and Rumiko (Mamoru) Miyahira; cherished grandfather of Theresa (Rob) Hunter, Kaitlin, Nicolette, Ryan, Hiroki, and Naoki, and dear brother of Remedios (late Antonio) Aguto, Rosie (Martin) Weaver, Corazon Cruz, and the late Elena Piscitiello, and treasured uncle to many. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 4-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Funeral service and interment will be private. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the State of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced, and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
