Alexander P. White Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Judge, Alexander P. White Jr. passed away peacefully at age 88, with his family, at his home in Des Plaines, IL, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Chicago, IL on March 30, 1932. Son of the late Alexander and Eleanor White, survived by his wife and best friend of 60 years: Marilyn, his sister: Patricia Platt, his children: Brad White, Christy Stuercke (Jim), Laura Tuider and Julie Gabala (David), his grandchildren: Brian Gabala, Nick Stuercke, Jaclyn Gabala, Stephanie Stuercke, and Ryan White. He earned a BS from Northwestern Illinois University, a J.D. from Kent College of Law, and attended both John Marshall Law School and DePaul University to receive his L.L.M and M.S. His career was full and challenging; as his passion was law. A Marine Corp helicopter pilot, serving in the Korean war, retiring as Colonel after 30 years in the reserve. Assistant to Governor Richard B. Olgilvie, Regional Director for the Department of Labor, Corporate Lawyer for General Electric, and retiring in 2018, after 33 years on the bench, Chief Judge of the Illinois Tax and Miscellaneous Remedies Law Division for the Circuit Court of Cook County. Over the years, he wrote over 214 law reviews and received many awards. He was most proud of the ABA Freedom Award in Eminent Domain and Land Use. He was an extraordinary man; loving, kind, compassionate, honest, fun and touched many lives. He will be missed by all. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no wake or burial service. Sometime in the future there will be a celebration of life. Please visit alexander-p-white.forevermissed.com if you would like to share any photos, memories or stories of Al. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/en or the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/ For information please contact G.L. Hills Funeral Home @glhillsfuneralhome.com or 847-699-9003.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 31, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
May 29, 2020
What a man! What a life! Rest In Peace
Mr. White. Condolences from the Corr family- your friends forever.
Tim Corr
Friend
May 29, 2020
So Sorry for the loss of your Father and
Cherish the memories you shared with him.
Mark Schreiber
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved