Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Alexander Parkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Parkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Parkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Parkins Obituary
Alexander Andrea "Eli" Parkins, age 44, suddenly. Beloved husband of Kelly (nee Gilman). Cherished son of Mary Ann and Bruce Parkins. Loving brother of Gregory (Sandra) Parkins. Dear uncle of Isabel and Sofia. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service in the auto sales industry. Memorial visitation Saturday, Aug. 31st, 9 AM until time of service 12 noon at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now