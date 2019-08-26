|
Alexander Andrea "Eli" Parkins, age 44, suddenly. Beloved husband of Kelly (nee Gilman). Cherished son of Mary Ann and Bruce Parkins. Loving brother of Gregory (Sandra) Parkins. Dear uncle of Isabel and Sofia. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service in the auto sales industry. Memorial visitation Saturday, Aug. 31st, 9 AM until time of service 12 noon at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019