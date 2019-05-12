Home

Alexander Peter Gniadek

Alexander Peter Gniadek Obituary
Alexander Gniadek passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 90 with his daughter by his side. Alexander was playful at heart and enjoyed golf, billiards, cards and bowling. He lived most his life in Illinois and retired in Orange Park Florida, so he could play in the sun. He will be dearly remembered by his daughters Susan Brink, Jennifer Rusnak & Angel Kelpsas, grandchildren Larin, Rhys, Brandon, Dayna, Tyler, Amanda & Brent, great grandchildren Ben, Zachary, Hannah, Nora, & Hazel, brother Chester, sister-in-law Dotty, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, his second family at Highland Oaks, his friends & playmates. Mass to be held on June 12th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta GA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , Al has been a supporter of them for years
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
