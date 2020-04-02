|
|
Alexander William Scornavacco, 77, of Highwood, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at his home with his loved ones by his side and in his heart. Adoring partner to Christina Diver of Libertyville, IL; adoring father to Jennifer Scornavacco (Burke) (Keith Biersner) and the late Tracy Scornavacco (Ayers) (Gregory Ayers), all of CO; cherished grandpa/papa of Alexander Ayers, Madelyn (Mei Ling) Ayers, and Lillian Burke, all of CO; loving brother of Anthony Scornavacco of MN and the late Victoria Scornavacco (Duffy); best friend and former spouse to Dorothy Scornavacco (Mahan) of CO; fond uncle to two nieces, both of IL; and beloved friend to countless others. Alex was an outstanding restaurant owner for most of his life, both in Colorado and Illinois. He was well known for his original recipes but mostly for his loving, friendly, and kind ways. He lived his life telling stories, making people laugh, and giving everyone the feeling that they were his favorite. He cherished time with family and friends. Alex will be missed immensely by so many people. Alex wished to be cremated and an urn of his ashes will be placed next to his late daughter Tracy's ashes at the Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. The rest of his ashes will be spread by his family. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, we are unable to gather in remembrance. As soon as safely possible, we will schedule a "Celebration of Life". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tracy Ayers "Live Your Dream" Memorial Fund, www.commfound.org, 1123 Spruce St, Boulder, CO 80302, 303-442-0436. For more information please call Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at (847) 831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020