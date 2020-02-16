Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church

Alexander V. Stanevich

Alexander V. Stanevich Obituary
Dr. Alex Stanevich D.P.M. Age 82 Beloved husband of Dorothy Stanevich (nee Burkert). Loving father of Laura (Frank) Gaura, Glen Stanevich, Beth Stanevich and Alan (Linda) Stanevich. Proud grandfather of Ashley (Matt) Mergenthaler, John (Francesca) Gaura, Rachel Stanevich and Melissa Stanevich. Cherished great-grandfather of Logan Mergenthaler. Dear brother of Karin (late Jerry) Berg. Fond uncle of Lisa and Erik. Illinois College of Chiropody and Foot Surgery Class of 1960. Alex was a practicing podiatrist for over 50 years. He loved golfing, fishing, traveling up north and his beloved pets. He loved to be round his family and friends. He enjoyed crossword puzzels, playing sports, and poker games and was a well known jokester to all. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
