Alexandra Ann Wagner, 60, of Batavia passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home. She was born February 22, 1960, in Chicago the daughter of John and Harriett (Cheoles) Grevas. Alexandra was united in marriage to Robert Wagner December 5, 2015 in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Alexandra "Sandy" was talented at interior and exterior design with a great sense of style. Her love for sun, warm weather and any chance to wear flip-flops brought her heart to the Gulf Coast of Florida. She also loved to garden, eat great food and any chance to dine on her aunt's Greek recipes. She is survived by her husband Robert Wagner; her father John (Renee) Grevas; two step-daughters, Alina Wagner and Tiegan Wagner; a step-granddaughter, Miriam Byanski, an aunt Loula Hasapis; two sisters, Denise (Dale Rozek) Grevas, Christine (Brian) Goebbert; and her Godfather Michael Davros. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions of social distancing, visitation will be held by invitation only. If you would like to attend the visitation please contact Tiegan Wagner at 630-430-7803, to schedule a visitation time slot. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will be held with family members at Saint Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church in Niles and interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, IL.





