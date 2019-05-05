Mary Alexandra Lyons Cooney, 59, of Chicago entered eternal life on April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Cooney. Cherished daughter of the late Thomas G and Ruth Tobin Lyons. Devoted sister of the Honorable Thomas V. (Margo) Lyons II, Francis X. (Mary Pat) Lyons and Rachel (James) Cooper. Adored daughter-in-law of the late Thomas M. Cooney and the late Mary Lynn Cooney. Dear sister-in-law of Michael Cooney, William (Peggy) Cooney and John (Kelly) Cooney. Doting Aunt to thirteen nieces and nephews. Treasured friend to many. Alexandra lived a life of service to her family, community and faith and was a tireless champion for the elderly. Her 30 years of service as Deputy Commissioner for the City of Chicago Area on Ageing brought comfort, care and protection to our city's elderly. Alexandra established the DFSS City of Chicago Warming and Cooling Centers, providing relief and rescue to seniors during severe weather. A BS from National Lewis University and a MPH from the University of Illinois prepared her to bring positive change, while treating Chicago's elderly with kindness and respect. Alexandra was a devout, practicing Catholic. She volunteered as a catechist for Holy Name Cathedral and Immaculate Conception's religious education programs. She was an adventurous world-traveler and Francophile, Lyric Opera of Chicago board member, Meals on Wheels board member, member of the Women's Athletic Club Chicago and an enthusiastic alumna of Regina Dominican High School. All who knew Alexandra were touched by her intelligence, humility, compassion and kindness. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 , 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Visitation Thursday May 9, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:30 at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Name Cathedral Celebrate Life Committee, 730 N. Wabash, Chicago, IL 60611 or Missionaries of Charity Home for Mothers and Seniors, 2325 W. 24th Place, Chicago, IL 60608. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary