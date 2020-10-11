1/2
Alexandra Giotis
1922 - 2020
Alexandra Giotis, nee Merjanis, passed away peacefully on October, 7, 2020.  Born in Lovina, Northern Epirus on October 26, 1922, Alexandra married the late Christos Giotis in 1939.  She was a devoted mother to Harry (Litsa) Giotis and Lori (George) Voutiritsas, a hero to her granddaughters Alexandra (Steve) Minginas, Eleni (Spero) Adamis, Rebecca Voutiritsas, Alexandra (Chris) Noon and Christina Sarantopoulos, cherished great-grandmother to Peter (Marissa) and Evangelina Adamis, Vasilios and Aris Minginas, Lauren, Peter and Sarah Noon, and Kyra, Constantinos and Olivia Sarantopoulos and caring great-great grandmother to Ashton Adamis.   She was predeceased by her dear siblings, Michalis Merjanis, Glykeria (Harry) Lampros, and Stavros (Agoritsa) Merjanis, and was a fond aunt to many.

She lived an extraordinary life driven by faith.  Tragically losing her husband after only 5 years of marriage, Alexandra fled her home and escaped her Communist-occupied village with her young children, mother, younger brother and six additional extended family members.  Outsmarting soldiers who were at her heels, she safely led them to Ioannina, Greece.  Determined to build a better life for her children, Alexandra immigrated with them to the United States five years later and realized her dream of becoming an American citizen.

Alexandra was a savvy and independent woman who was ahead of her time.  Encouraged by other women to carry lipstick in her purse, she preferred a useful screwdriver and pliers.  After working double shifts and multiple jobs for 5 years, she bought her first multi-use building in Chicago.  She worked enthusiastically with an amazing group of families to build and grow the community of St. Nectarios, and in later years, became a loyal and faithful patron at Holy Ascension in Clearwater, Florida.

Her genuine smile, warm eyes and fun-loving spirit will be deeply missed and her memory will be cherished.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Palatine, from 9 to 11 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m.  Please wear a face mask and be respectful of social distancing. Services will also be livestreamed and can be accessed from the church website (www.stnectariosgoc.org) by clicking on the YouTube livestream link.  Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.  In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help reduce the mortgage principal balance at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church.  For more information please call Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home at (847) 359-8020.

May her memory be eternal.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
OCT
13
Service
11:00 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
October 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for the passing of your Mom, the greatest most humble lady we are honored to have met. May her memory be eternal and health to her entire family to cherish the life long memorable moments. Rest In Peace Thea Alexandra. Maria and John Nikas
John and Maria Nikas
Friend
