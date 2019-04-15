|
Alexandra (Sasha) (nee Pavichevich) Kovacevich age 77, late of South Chicago, passed away on April 14, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Momir (Momo) Kovacevich; Loving Mother of Olga (Jim) Kulik, Milan (Nancy), Sonja and Tisa (Jim) Abbatemarco; Devoted Grandmother - "Baba" of Ava, Emma, Vita, Dylan Kovacevich, late Maya and Luke Abbatemarco; Loving Sister of Boris (Mira) Pavichevich; Daughter of the late Olga and late Milos Pavichevich; Dearest Sister-in-law of Radojk Latinovich; Fond Aunt to many nephews and a niece. Visitation 8:00 to 9:00 am , Service 9:00 to 10:00 am Tuesday April 16, 2019 at St. Simeon Mirotocovi Serbian Orthodox Church 3737 E. 114th St. Chicago, IL 60617. Followed By Funeral - New Gracanica Cemetery 35240 W, Grant Ave. Third Lake, IL Very Rev. Luka Lukic Officiating. In Lieu of Floweres Memorials may be made to St. Simeon Mirotocovi - KSS in memory of Alexandra (Sasha) Kovacevich. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home (773) 768-8800.
