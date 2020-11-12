1/1
Alfonso Bello
1928 - 2020
Alfonso Bello, age 92, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side, on November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Shila, cherished father of Alfonso E. (Kari), Diana Vilardo and Elizabeth (Donald) Allegretti. Loving Abuelito of Rachel (Jonathan) Weber, Michael, Andy, Donny, Daniel, Gianna, Madison, Jessica, Aiden, Egan and Easton. Dear brother of Luis, Rosa, Vicente, Ana Maria and the late Pedro, Manuel and Andres. Fond uncle and a dear friend to many. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and involved with Colombian Charities. Most of all, Alfonso was the loving patriarch of our family who taught us the importance of family, education and hard work. He will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church, 920 Granville Ave., Park Ridge, live streaming from church. Inurnment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel – Funeral Director. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.Jude at stjude.org. Info: (847) 721-0322 or www.nelsonfunerals.com


Published in PL-Central on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
Mary Seat of Wisdom Church
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about your Dad's passing. I know how close your Family is and what he meant to each of you. I am also aware of all of the Wonderful Memories your Family has and those are the remembrances you will carry with you now. I truly know he is in a better place. God Bless Alphonso and all of his extended Family. My Prayers are with you All.
Ronald Otto
Friend
November 9, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
November 6, 2020
My dad when he came to the United States.
Liz
Daughter
November 5, 2020
I will always remember Alfonso Bello and his wife as being like a second set of parents for me while I was in college and afterwards. He and his wife are gracious, hard-working, practical, and admirable people. My heart will always be full of love, admiration, and gratitude for Mr. Bello (and his wife). The world has lost a great man, but those of us who knew him are richer for his association. Rest in Peace, sir!
Mark Buening
Friend
