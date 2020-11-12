Alfonso Bello, age 92, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side, on November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Shila, cherished father of Alfonso E. (Kari), Diana Vilardo and Elizabeth (Donald) Allegretti. Loving Abuelito of Rachel (Jonathan) Weber, Michael, Andy, Donny, Daniel, Gianna, Madison, Jessica, Aiden, Egan and Easton. Dear brother of Luis, Rosa, Vicente, Ana Maria and the late Pedro, Manuel and Andres. Fond uncle and a dear friend to many. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and involved with Colombian Charities. Most of all, Alfonso was the loving patriarch of our family who taught us the importance of family, education and hard work. He will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church, 920 Granville Ave., Park Ridge, live streaming from church. Inurnment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel – Funeral Director. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.Jude at stjude.org
