Alfonso C. Sanchez age 67, long time resident of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Luisa. Loving father of Alfonso (Isabel), Rosa (Oswaldo), Gricelda (Enrique), Carina (Jorge), Cherished grandfather of Manuel, Jocelyn, Jayden, Nicole, Leslie, Enrique, Daniel, Camila, Ulysis, Dear brother of Agustin (Christina), Cornelio, Marco (Rosy), Gustavo (Celia), Juan, Maria Trinidad (Angel) and Carmela. Long time store owner of El Valle in Des Plaines. Private family service will be held at G. L. Hills Funeral Home. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. For information call 847 699-9003. Or glhillsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
June 8, 2020
Mi mas sentido pesame para la familia Sanchez Dios les de fortaleza para con llevar esta gran perdida. Descanse en perfecta paz Don Poncho, una gran persona muy estimada por mi familia, especialmente por mis padres Don Oscar y Doña Juanita. La luz eterna le guie hasta llegar a contemplar el rostro de nuestro padre celestial. Un gran abrazo para su familia. Estan en mis oraciones, Dios les bendiga.
Sinceramente , Amy Rodriguez.
Amy Rodriguez
Friend
June 9, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
