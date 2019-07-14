|
Dr. Alfred A. Akkeron, M.D. of Bloomingdale for 47 yrs. beloved husband of Mary S. nee Gibson and the late Bonnie nee Anderson; loving father of Matthew (Barbara) Akkeron and Kirsten (Joel) Bernheim; cherished grandfather of Parker, Alexander and Emmett Akkeron, Sophie and Megan Bernheim, Celia (Ben) Balson and Nathan (fiance Ashley) Bernheim; dear brother of Susan (George) Ludwig; close cousin of John (Pat) Hayes. He will also be missed by his dog, Gracie. Alfred served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict as a surgeon achieving the rank of Captain. Upon his return , he completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Loyola University and went into practice at Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park for 45 yrs where he was also former President of the Medical Staff. Visitation Monday 3:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd. (1/2 mile south of Irving Park Rd.) Roselle. Funeral Tuesday 10:00a.m. Interment Elm Lawn In lieu of flowers, donations made to English Springer Spaniel Rescue Assn. (ERSA) at www.springerrescue.org would be appreciated. (630) 529-5751.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019