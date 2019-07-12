Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Alfred A. "Al" Tavoletti Sr. Vietnam Army Veteran, beloved husband of Ruthanne (nee Ritter) and the late Beverly Ann (nee Lewis); loving father of Anthony Tavoletti and Kara (James) Vodicka; devoted grandfather of James, Joseph and Anthony; dear brother of Dennis Tavoletti and the late Gloria Jean Tavoletti; dear stepfather of Joseph (Heather) Trubich and Anthony (Courtney) Trubich: fond step grandfather of Nathan, Tanner, Taylor and Savannah. Visitation Sunday 1-7 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il, 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Assumption Cemetery Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
