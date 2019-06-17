|
DiLuia , Alfred Al Alfred "Al" DiLuia. Age 88. Longtime Homewood resident formerly of Chicago's Eastside/St George Parish. U.S. Marine Corp Veteran Korean War. Retired Superintendent from Berglund and Sons Construction. Proud over 50 year member of the Carpenters Union Chicago Local. Husband for 57 years of the late Betty nee Rossi. Father of Edward (Mary) DiLuia and John (Jeannie) DiLuia. Grandfather of Joseph, Laura, Michael, Christine, Mark and Caroline DiLuia. Son of the late Concetta nee Milano and Antonio DiLuia. Brother of the late Gus (late Caroline) DiLuia, Brigida (late Carmen) Bucci and Lucy (late Robert) Trock. Uncle and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Thursday 10:15 am from funeral home to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 1131 Douglas, Flossmoor. Mass 11:00 am. Interment St Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers memorials in Alfred's name to Marian Catholic High School, 700 Ashland Ave, Chicago Heights, IL 60411, www.marianchs.com/apps/pages/marian-fund-donation or Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057, www.semperfifund.org/donate would be appreciated by the DiLuia family. For further service info 708-481-9230.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019