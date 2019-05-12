Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Alfred Sorenson
Alfred Axel "Al" Sorenson Jr.

Alfred Axel "Al" Sorenson Jr. Obituary
Alfred "Al" Axel Sorenson, Jr., age 74, U.S. Army National Guard veteran. Beloved husband of Sandie (nee Smith). Devoted father of Al (Cindy) and Michele Sorenson-Hoffman. Loving grandfather of Ali, Riley, Madison, and Ryan. Dear brother of Bonnie Galatte, Toni Huss, Kathy Craig and the late Jerry Sorenson. Will be sorely missed by Chris, Erin, Jaclynn, Christopher, Olivia and Preston. Former owner of Century Roofing-Calumet Park, and consultant of Patterson Consulting, LTD. Member of Palos Memorial American Legion Post #1993. Al was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral service Tuesday evening, 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
