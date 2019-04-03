|
Al Kotlarz of Prospect Hts., beloved husband of Rita; dear father of Diane (Robert) Kozul, Chris (DeAnn) and Carl (Maureen); loving grandfather of Zachary, Erika, Alex and Andrea; fond brother of the late Henrietta Kankolenski and Theresa Dragowski. Proud 23 year veteran of US Navy, PGK of Dussman Council K of Cs, retired HR Director of Masonite/International Paper and on the Board of Trustees of Prospect Hts. Fire Protection District since 2008. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Family and friends will meet at St. Catherine Laboure Church 3535 Thornwood Ave. Glenview Saturday at 11 a.m. for Mass. Interment Monday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019