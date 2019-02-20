Alfred Henry Boots, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on February 16, 2019, with his wife Joanne by his side. He graduated from Lane Tech High School, served as a 2nd Lt. in the USAF, earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering at U of I., Alfred married Joanne in 1959, and had two sons, John and Steven. After a long career as a Project Engineer for Keebler Cookies and Campbell Soup, he retired in 1995. Alfred and Joanne shared their love of worldwide travel with their family. He was an adored Papa to his grandchildren, all of whom he showered with love and affection. He held two U.S. Patents and was a master raconteur. He was preceded in death by his son John (Jayne) and his parents, John and Christine. In addition to Joanne and Steven (Penni), he is survived by his grandchildren, Sarah, Kevin, Kelly, Katie, and Colin; his brothers Ronald (Barbara) and Raymond (Sandee); brother-in-law Kenneth (Damien) Mlynski; sister-in-law Phyllis (the late Albert) Marrazzo; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his rich, long life will be held at Dreschler Brown Williams Funeral Home, 203 S Marion St, Oak Park, on Saturday February 23rd beginning at 11:00 am, with a short service at 2:00 pm and a luncheon following at 3:00 pm. In leiu of flowers, donations are suggested to Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital. For info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary