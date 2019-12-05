|
During a Thanksgiving visit with family in Fort Collins CO, Al Levine passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren, on November 30, 2019 at the age of 89.
A Northbrook, IL resident for more than 50 years, Al was born in Chicago on July 11, 1930. He graduated from Senn High School, received an Accounting degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law. After law school, Al joined Arthur Andersen & Co., specializing in tax matters. In 1959, Al joined the CPA firm founded by his father, Levine Hahn & Co., later known as Levine Hahn Kilcoyne & Smith, where he spent the rest of his vocational life. In a career spanning 60 years, Al was a trusted tax and business advisor to many clients and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Samuel and Rose Levine. Al is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 62 years, Barbara (Bobbie), daughters Linda (Mark) Rodda of San Jose CA and Sharon (Derek) Storm of Chicago, and son David (Amy) Levine of Fort Collins CO. He was the cherished grandfather of 9: Matthew, Aaron and Michael Rodda; Jeffrey, Alec and Nicholas Storm; and Daniel, Jordan and Hannah Levine. Al also leaves his dear brother Morton (Barbara) Levine of Carbondale, IL.
Al and Bobbie are long-time members of New Reform Congregation Kadima, where they received much love and support. In a life centered on his family and his work, Al will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity. The concerns of those around him became his concerns; the accomplishments and celebrations of family were his greatest joys. His kids will especially remember annual vacations on Cranberry Lake in Eagle River Wisconsin that marked the best moments of their childhood. A lifelong Cubs fan, Al spoke often about watching the North Siders lose in the 1945 World Series at Wrigley Field and was elated 71 years later to have witnessed their triumphant World Series crown.
A service in memory and in celebration of Al's life will take place on Sunday, December 8th, at 11a.m. at the Patty Turner Center, 375 Elm Street, Deerfield IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019