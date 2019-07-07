|
Alfred J. Zelent, 96 of Gurnee and formerly of Deerfield, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, IL.
He was born on March 6, 1923 to the late August J. and Caroline (Cizick) Zelent in Chicago, IL. On Sept. 4, 1945 he married the love of his life, Evelyn Barrett in San Diego, CA. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2016 after 71 years of marriage.
Alfred is survived by his children; Joan (James) Stevenson, Jill Dunbar, Dr. Randall (Cathy Ordemann) Zelent; son-in-law, Karl (Shirley) Raasch; 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25519 Rte. 134, Ingleside, IL. Funeral services are Monday, July 8, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the Church.
A complete obituary can be seen at www.warrenfuneralhome.com
Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019