Alfred L. London Obituary
Alfred L. London, 88, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Marilyn London; loving father of Laura London and Richard (Marla) London; proud grandfather of Max, Sam, Drake, Myles and Tyler London; caring brother of the late Phyllis (late Robert) Sang; cherished son of the late Dr. George J. and Esther R. London He was a successful Chicago business man and lawyer. He was a graduate of Columbia University Law and Northwestern University. He also served in the United States Army. He was good, kind and charitable. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling stories about historical events. Al will always be remembered, loved and missed. Private services were held. Memorial contributions to the appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
