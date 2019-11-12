|
Alfred M. Jaques, age 89, veteran U.S. Air Force, Korea; beloved husband of Raquel nee Mandujano; loving father of Alfred (Michelle), Maria (Lloyd) Goslin and Jose (Jamie) Jaques; cherished grandfather of Callum and Tyr Jaques, Raquel, Alexandra and Samantha Goslin, and Allysia and Anthony Jaques; dear brother of Virginia (the late Marcos) Mondragon and the late Belen Jaquez and Jose (Dolores) Jaquez; fond uncle of many. Alfred was an active alumni of IIT and was passionate with fund raising and recruiting for the Latinos Involved in Further Education (LIFE) program. An Engineer, he worked for over 50 years in the steel industry in Illinois and Indiana. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m., Tuesday November 12 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave. (please meet at church), River Forest. Private interment Good Shephard Cemetery, Orland Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019