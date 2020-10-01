Brother Alfred (Gerald James) Marshall, FSC, died on September 28, 2020, at Paul House and Health Care Center in Chicago, IL. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 73 years, he was born Gerald James Marshall on May 10, 1926 to John and Mary (Gindt) in Iowa City, IA. He received his BSS and MA from St. Mary's College, Winona, MN. Brother Alfred taught in ministries in IL, MO, OK, West Indies and Nigeria. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Marshall, sister Marie Paulus and survived by the De La Salle Christian Brothers. Memorials to San Miguel School, 1954 W. 48th Street, Chicago, IL 60609, Scholarship Fund for needy students. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. James Parish 2907 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL, 60616 From 10:00 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Resurrection Cemetery, 200 W. Romeo Road Romeoville, IL 60446.*LIMITED TO 40 PERSONS AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED.Arrangements under the care of O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL.