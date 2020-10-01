1/
Alfred Marshall
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brother Alfred (Gerald James) Marshall, FSC, died on September 28, 2020, at Paul House and Health Care Center in Chicago, IL. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 73 years, he was born Gerald James Marshall on May 10, 1926 to John and Mary (Gindt) in Iowa City, IA. He received his BSS and MA from St. Mary's College, Winona, MN. Brother Alfred taught in ministries in IL, MO, OK, West Indies and Nigeria. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Marshall, sister Marie Paulus and survived by the De La Salle Christian Brothers. Memorials to San Miguel School, 1954 W. 48th Street, Chicago, IL 60609, Scholarship Fund for needy students. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. James Parish 2907 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL, 60616 From 10:00 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Resurrection Cemetery, 200 W. Romeo Road Romeoville, IL 60446.

*LIMITED TO 40 PERSONS AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Arrangements under the care of O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. James Parish
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Parish
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Interment
01:30 PM
Resurrection Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved